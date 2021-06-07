Japan's key economic index for April tops pre-pandemic level

Newsfrom Japan

A key index reflecting the state of the Japanese economy in April surpassed its pre-coronavirus pandemic level, underpinned by brisk shipments of capital goods, government data showed Monday. The coincident index of economic conditions rose 2.6 points from March to 95.5 against the 2015 base of 100, increasing for the second consecutive month and reaching the highest level since 95.8 logged in November 2019, according to the Cabinet Office's preliminary data. Growth in shipments of semiconductor production equipment and heavy machinery including power shovels as well as a sharp year-on-year in...