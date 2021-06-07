Russian crew member nabbed over boat collision that killed 3 Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

A Russian crew member was arrested Monday over the deaths of three men aboard a Japanese fishing boat that capsized after colliding with a ship he was in charge of near Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido in late May, the local coast guard said. Pavel Dobrianskii, 38, was in charge of the 662-ton Russian ship Amur on May 26 at the time of the collision with the Hokko Maru No. 8 crewed by five, according to the Mombetsu Coast Guard Office. The crew aboard the 9.7-ton Japanese boat, belonging to a fishery cooperative based in Mombetsu, were catching hairy crabs when the collision occurr...