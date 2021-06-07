Japan's key electronics show to be held online again amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's annual electronics and information technology show will be held fully online again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, its organizer said Monday, changing the initial plan to prepare both virtual and physical venues. The Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies was held virtually last year for the first time in its 20-year history. CEATEC is scheduled for Oct. 19 through 22 this year under the theme of "Toward Society 5.0 with the New Normal." Further details will be announced later this month, the organizer Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association...