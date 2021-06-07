Tennis: Osaka to miss grass-court season opener in Berlin

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka's management said Monday she will miss the bett1 Open in Berlin starting in a week, a WTA 500 event that was scheduled to be her first grass-court tournament of the season. Osaka pulled out of the ongoing French Open last Monday, citing bouts of depression, before returning to her base in Los Angeles. Her participation at Wimbledon from June 28 is uncertain. In announcing her withdrawal from the French Open, the Japanese four-time Grand Slam winner wrote, "I'm gonna take some time away from the court now" on Twitter without specifying a return date. Osaka sparked debate ahead of th...