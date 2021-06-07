Japanese lawmaker Akimoto granted bail in casino graft case

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court granted bail Monday to lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, who has been detained since last August and is on trial over a bribery scandal linked to the country's nascent casino market. The Tokyo District Court decided to release the 49-year-old House of Representatives member on bail of 80 million yen ($730,000) following his defense lawyer's sixth request. The Tokyo High Court rejected an appeal against the decision filed by prosecutors. Akimoto, who is accused of receiving 7.6 million yen in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that aimed to enter Japan's casino market, paid the ba...