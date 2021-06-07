Nikon to end camera body production in Japan by end of year

Newsfrom Japan

Nikon Corp. will end its camera body production in Japan by the end of this year, according to its officials, as the digital camera market is dwindling due to the improved photo functions of smartphones. As part of its structural reforms, the camera giant will transfer such production from a plant in Miyagi Prefecture, its sole domestic camera manufacturing site, to a major factory in Thailand. "The quality level of our products can be sustained even if they are made overseas," a company official said. Nikon has been leading the camera industry with Canon Inc. since launching its first camera ...