NTT chief takes 3-month pay cut over dining with gov't officials

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Monday its president and three other executives will take a pay cut for three months over nearly 30 cases of the telecom giant group's wining-and-dining that cost as much as 60,480 yen ($553) per person for communications ministry officials. NTT's investigation panel said in its report such meetings resulted in the officials involved violating an ethic code for public servants and the group "cannot escape criticism." But it did not find the group asked the ministry a favor over dinner. NTT President Jun Sawada will take a pay cut of 40 percent for thre...