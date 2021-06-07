Soccer: Minamino ties Honda's scoring record as Japan beat Tajikistan

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Minamino on Monday tied Keisuke Honda's record of scoring in seven straight World Cup qualifiers, netting in Japan's 4-1 win over Tajikistan in the second Asian qualifying round for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The Liverpool attacker scored Japan's second in the 40th minute with a well-taken half-volley with his weaker left foot at Panasonic Stadium in Osaka Prefecture, where the Samurai Blue conceded for the first time in seven qualifying games of the round. Minamino's goal helped settle the nerves of the unfamiliar-looking Japan side, already through to the final round, who were on t...