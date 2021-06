Newsfrom Japan

U.S. regulators on Monday approved a new drug for Alzheimer's disease developed by Biogen Inc. and Japan's Eisai Co., calling it the first therapy to work on the underlying cause of the illness. The drug named Aduhelm represents "a first-of-its-kind treatment approved for Alzheimer's disease" and is the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer's since 2003, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release.