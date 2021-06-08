URGENT: Japan's Jan.-March GDP contraction upgraded to annualized 3.9%

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy in the January-March period shrank a real 1.0 percent from the previous quarter, or an annualized 3.9 percent, upgraded from the 5.1 percent contraction initially reported, government data showed Tuesday. The country's real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, on a seasonally adjusted basis decreased for the first time in three quarters, according to the Cabinet Office. The revision for the reporting quarter left the real GDP contraction in fiscal 2020 through March unchanged at the preliminary 4.6 percent...