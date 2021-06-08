Tokyo stocks open higher after U.S. tech shares rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking an overnight rise in the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 88.54 points, or 0.31 percent, from Monday to 29,107.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.50 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,964.35. Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, air transportation and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.27-28 yen compared with 109.20-30 yen in New York and 109.42-43 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was ...