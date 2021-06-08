Tokyo stocks mixed in morning as drug makers rise, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning after pharmaceutical issues were lifted by the approval of an Alzheimer's drug developed by Japanese and American firms, while investors moved to lock in gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 31.66 points, or 0.11 percent, from Monday to 28,987.58. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.22 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,962.07. Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, marine transportation and air transportation issues, while decliners were led by nonferrous metals, pulp and paper issues.