Main events scheduled for Wednesday, June 9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, June 9: -- Japan, Australia to hold "two-plus-two" foreign and defense ministerial meeting. -- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, opposition party leaders to hold one-on-one parliamentary debate. -- International Olympic Committee to hold Executive Board online meeting. -- 34th and last volume of long-running smash-hit manga series "Attack on Titan" to go on sale.