Unicharm launches regenerated pulp packaging in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese hygiene products maker Unicharm Corp. has started selling in Indonesia sanitary pads and face masks in eco-friendly regenerated pulp packaging. Unicharm said its local subsidiary, PT. Uni-Charm Indonesia Tbk, launched the products packaged in fully recycled pulp earlier this month via online stores and at selected hypermarkets and supermarkets in the country in limited volumes. "Charm Safe Night 350mm" priced at 24,400 rupiah ($1.71) and "Unicharm Mask Protect Pollution" priced at 24,900 rupiah ($1.74) are the first Unicharm group products to use 100 percent regenerated pulp pac...