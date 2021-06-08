Tokyo stocks end mixed on firm drugmakers, caution ahead of U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday, as initial rises, led by pharmaceutical issues after the approval of an Alzheimer's drug developed by Japanese and American firms, were offset by selling by cautious players ahead of key U.S. economic data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 55.68 points, or 0.19 percent, from Monday at 28,963.56. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.80 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 1,962.65. Decliners were led by pulp and paper and nonferrous metal issues, while pharmaceutical and marine transportation issu...