Japan economy watcher sentiment worsens as virus emergency expanded

Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in Japan deteriorated in May for the second straight month, as areas under the government's coronavirus state of emergency were expanded, official data showed Tuesday. The diffusion index of confidence in their current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff, fell 1.0 point from April to 38.1, according to the Cabinet Office. A reading above 50 indicates that more respondents feel conditions are improving rather than worsening. The country's third st...