Japan may decide whether to approve new Alzheimer's drug by year-end

Japan's health ministry said Tuesday it may decide whether to approve the domestic use of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease, developed by the country's Eisai Co. and U.S. firm Biogen Inc., by the end of this year. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the drug sold as Aduhelm, paving the way for what the agency calls a first of its kind treatment to target the underlying cause of the irreversible and progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and cognitive skills. In Japan, Biogen Japan Ltd. submitted its application for approval with the Ministry of Health, Lab...