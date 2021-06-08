China urges ASEAN to avoid "undue interference" in Myanmar crisis

Newsfrom Japan

China has asked ASEAN nations to avoid "undue interference" in the Myanmar crisis, as the United States and other democratic forces have been imposing sanctions on the Southeast Asian country's junta, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. "China is a close neighbor of Myanmar linked by mountains and rivers, and the situation in Myanmar has a direct bearing on China's interests," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterparts from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Monday. During the face-to-face meeting in China's south-central city of Chongqing held amid the coronavirus pand...