China mulls law to retaliate for foreign sanctions amid U.S. tensions

China has started to discuss legislation to retaliate for foreign sanctions, state-run media reported, as the country's tensions with the United States and other democratic nations have been intensifying over human rights and security issues. At a four-day session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress that lasts through Thursday, Chinese lawmakers confirmed legal support is necessary to "counter discriminatory measures by a foreign country," the Xinhua News Agency said. Recently, the Chinese Communist-led government has been at odds with democratic nations over its allege...