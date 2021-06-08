Japan to keep anti-dumping duties on chemical imports from S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Finance Ministry said Tuesday it has decided to keep anti-dumping tariffs of 30.8 percent for five years on imports from South Korea of a chemical compound used to produce glass for liquid crystal panels. The ministry introduced on March 25 the duties on potassium carbonate shipped from the neighboring country as a temporary step for four months but will continue to levy them even after the stopgap measure expires. The decision, despite counterarguments by South Korea, is based on a one-year investigation following a request from a Japanese industry group in April last year that duties...