World Bank lifts global growth outlook to 5.6% on U.S., China rebounds

The World Bank on Tuesday forecast global growth for this year at 5.6 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from its estimate in January as the United States and China showed robust rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic-induced downturn. The Washington-based lender also revised up Japan's growth for this year by 0.4 point to 2.9 percent on the back of fiscal support measures, but noted that the economic benefits from this summer's Tokyo Olympics will be limited due to the absence of foreign spectators. While emphasizing that this year's global growth outlook will mark the strongest recovery from ...