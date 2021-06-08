Japan captain faces charges over fatal collision with Russian ship

Newsfrom Japan

The captain of a Japanese fishing boat was referred to prosecutors Tuesday over the deaths of three crew members following a collision with a Russian ship off the northernmost main island of Hokkaido last month, the Japan Coast Guard said. Teruyoshi Yoshioka, the 63-year-old captain of the Hokko Maru No. 8 crewed by five, is suspected of professional negligence resulting in death, as well as endangering traffic due to negligence, over the failure to avoid a collision with the 662-ton Russian ship Amur on May 26, according to the Mombetsu Coast Guard Office. The crew members aboard the 9.7-ton ...