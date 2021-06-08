U.S. to address supply chain vulnerabilities through G-7, allies

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The administration of President Joe Biden said Tuesday it will seek to address supply chain vulnerabilities through "groupings of liked-minded allies" such as the Group of Seven amid an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry. The announcement came as part of the actions the U.S. administration plans to take based on a 100-day review on supply chains of four key products -- semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and large-scale batteries for electric vehicles. The review highlighted that the United States, once a global leader in chip production, has "outsourced and offshored too much semi...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News