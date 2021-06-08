Baseball: Struggling Seibu beats in-form DeNA in interleague

Newsfrom Japan

The Seibu Lions scored six fourth-inning runs en route to picking up their third interleague win on Tuesday, beating the wasteful DeNA BayStars 8-3. Former big-leaguer Cory Spangenberg went 3-for-4 at MetLife Dome, including a two-run home run in the decisive inning off Michael Peoples (2-2) after the home team drew two walks and hit three singles to score four runs. "I was just trying to be patient and take what the pitcher gave me and put a good swing at it, and it happened to get out," said Spangenberg on his fourth home run of the year, second in the last three. "I knew I hit it solid and ...