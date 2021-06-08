U.S. trade deficit with Japan widens 3.5% in April

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan widened 3.5 percent in April from the previous month to $6.10 billion, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The deficit with China fell 6.7 percent to $25.83 billion, while that with Mexico declined 2.7 percent to $9.62 billion, the department said. From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany. Globally, the U.S. deficit in the trade of both goods and services narrowed 8.2 percent to $68.90 billion. U.S. exports rose 1.1 percent to $204.99 billion, while im...