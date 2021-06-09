Tokyo stocks open lower on Dow decline, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking an overnight decline in the U.S. Dow Jones index and profit-taking by investors ahead of the release of key U.S. economic data. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 96.53 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday to 28,867.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.67 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,958.98. Decliners were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.44-50 yen compared with 109.43-53 yen in...