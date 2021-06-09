Tokyo stocks fall in morning as tech shares drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as technology shares were sold on profit-taking, while investors remained cautious ahead of the release of key U.S. economic data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 95.27 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday to 28,868.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.35 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,958.30. Decliners were led by marine transportation, securities house and insurance issues.