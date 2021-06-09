Japan eyes regional revitalization with transfer of 10,000 workers

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will pledge Wednesday to promote regional revitalization by preparing a list of 10,000 workers interested in moving to rural areas and working at local firms, government sources said. By compiling the list of potential workers at local companies and promoting teleworking from rural areas, the government will "rectify" the Tokyo-centric economy and population to help revive regional areas, according to a draft of its annual economic policy guideline seen by Kyodo News. The chance to move to a rural area has been attracting greater attention in Japan, with more people wor...