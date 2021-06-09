Baseball: Ohtani hits longest homer of MLB career in Angels win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went deep in the first inning, crushing his 17th home run of the season 470 feet (143 meters) to right field in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. According to MLB's Statcast tracking system, the two-run homer at Angel Stadium had the longest projected distance of the 26-year-old Japanese's MLB career. Ohtani is both pitching and hitting for the Angels this year, his fourth season in the major leagues. Ohtani is now one back of the MLB lead for homers, currently shared by Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of ...