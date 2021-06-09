Tokyo stocks fall as tech shares sold on profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as technology shares were sold on profit-taking, while many investors took to the sidelines ahead of key U.S. economic data later this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 102.76 points, or 0.35 percent, from Tuesday at 28,860.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished lower 5.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,957.14. Decliners were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper, and securities house issues.