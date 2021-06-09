Inagora opens Japanese goods shop on China's Kuaishou platform

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese e-commerce startup Inagora Inc. has opened an online shop for Japanese goods on the cross-border platform of popular Chinese video-sharing mobile app Kuaishou. Inagora launched Tuesday the Wandou Gongzhu store specializing in Japanese products including cosmetics and food in a tie-up with Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co., the operator of the video app, the Tokyo-based company said. They are also collaborating on logistics and have created two distribution routes -- one to deliver goods to Chinese consumers directly from Inagora's warehouse in Japan and the other via bonded warehouses i...