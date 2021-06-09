U.S. food delivery giant DoorDash enters Japan

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. food delivery giant DoorDash made its foray into Japan on Wednesday as demand for delivery services has grown since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. DoorDash's services were launched in Sendai, a major city in Japan's northeast, where users can order food from top chains and local restaurants serving sushi and beef tongue, a specialty in the area. DoorDash Japan Country Manager Ryoma Yamamoto said Sendai was chosen to begin its operation because "even though it is a large city, the penetration rate of delivery services remains low, and demand is expected to grow." He said it will be...