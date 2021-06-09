Baseball: Teenage Orix rookie Miyagi stops Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Nineteen-year-old rookie Hiroya Miyagi struck out 13 and pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning to lead the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes to a 3-1 interleague victory over the Central League's Yomiuri Giants on Wednesday. Miyagi (6-1), the Buffaloes' first-round signing from the 2019 draft, walked one batter and allowed one hit, Kazuma Okamoto's two-out solo home run in the seventh in his 99-pitch outing at Osaka's Kyocera Dome. "I found a good tempo from the start. I never concerned myself with that (no-hitter), and that was a factor in doing so well overall," said the right-hander, wh...