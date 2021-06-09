Soccer: F Marinos, FC Tokyo, Vegalta fall in Emperor's Cup 2nd Round

Newsfrom Japan

Three J-League first-division teams were knocked out of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday when the top flight entered the tournament in the second round with Yokohama F Marinos, FC Tokyo and Vegalta Sendai all making early exits. F Marinos, currently third in the J1, were knocked out 5-3 on penalties after playing to a 2-2 draw with Shizuoka Prefecture's Honda FC. FC Tokyo, 12th in the J1, lost 2-1 to Chiba's Juntendo University, while J1 strugglers Vegalta lost their Tohoku derby with Iwate Grulla Morioka 1-0. Runaway J-League leaders Kawasaki Frontale survived a scare at home, knocking out J3 s...