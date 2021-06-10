Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall Street losses, vaccine hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday as buying spurred by progress on Japan's COVID-19 vaccine rollout was offset by selling on an overnight slide in U.S. shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 7.64 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday to 28,868.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.99 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,950.15. Gainers were led by marine transportation and precision instrument issues, while textile and apparel, and farm and fishery issues led decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetch...