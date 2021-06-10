Japan's May wholesale prices rise at fastest pace since 2008

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's wholesale prices jumped 4.9 percent in May, the sharpest rise since September 2008, lifted by rising commodity prices, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday. The prices of goods traded between companies marked the third straight monthly gain as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in many countries boost global economic recovery hopes. The wholesale data came as Japan's core consumer price index, an indicator of inflation, has been hovering around zero amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wholesale prices affect consumer prices and economists are closely watching whether rising raw material costs will be ...