Tokyo stocks rise in morning as vaccine spurs recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning as progress in Japan's COVID-19 vaccine rollout spurred hopes for an economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 121.90 points, or 0.42 percent, from Wednesday to 28,982.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.46 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,960.60. Gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument, and glass and ceramics product issues.