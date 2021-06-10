China, U.S. hold 3rd economic talks in 2 weeks over phone

Newsfrom Japan

China and the United States held talks on economic issues for a third time in two weeks Thursday, with Beijing saying their commerce ministers held "candid" discussions by phone. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo confirmed the world's two major powers will seek to "appropriately resolve" their disputes and promote working-level cooperation on trade and investment. Wang and Raimondo also agreed Beijing and Washington would continue communicating, according to the Chinese Commerce Ministry. On May 27, Vice Premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator ...