FEATURE: Australian firm eyes seaweed as global warming game changer

Newsfrom Japan

Could a species of seaweed that flourishes around Japan's Pacific coast and regions of Oceania prove a game changer in the fight against global warming? That is the hope of those involved in an innovative project under way in Australia, who say a genus of edible red algae called Asparagopsis drastically reduces emissions of methane, one of the major greenhouse gases, from ruminant livestock when used as a supplement in feed. "Inquiries have been pouring in from livestock farmers all over the world," says Sam Elsom, CEO of Sea Forest, an environmental biotechnology company in Tasmania that is c...