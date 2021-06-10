Baseball: Padres' Darvish pitches 7 strong innings, tagged with loss

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish tossed seven strong innings but was tagged with the loss Wednesday after getting little offensive support in the San Diego Padres' 3-1 defeat to the Chicago Cubs. In his 13th start this season, Darvish (6-2) struck out eight, while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks against his former club at Petco Park. The hits included a game-tying solo homer to Joc Pederson in the fourth inning. "I tried to focus on my pitching and not on them," said Darvish when asked about facing his former teammates. The 34-year-old, who spent three seasons in Chicago, was tra...