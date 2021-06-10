Baseball: Yamaguchi set to restart career in Japan with Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Pitcher Shun Yamaguchi has reached an agreement to return to the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Central League after terminating his contract with a San Francisco Giants minor-league affiliate, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday. Yomiuri is expected to soon announce its signing of the 33-year-old right-hander, the first player to depart the tradition-bound club via the posting system when he joined the Toronto Blue Jays on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020 season. Yamaguchi posted a 15-4 record and led the CL in strikeouts, wins and winning percentage in 2019, his most recent seaso...