Japan bars Belarusian airlines from arrival over forced landing

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Thursday it has decided to ban planes operated by any Belarusian airline from landing in Japan after the Eastern European country forced a civilian plane to land and arrested a dissident journalist on board last month. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government will also advise Japanese airlines to avoid flying over Belarus, given the country's action last month possibly violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The ban on arrivals by Belarusian planes is symbolic as Japan and Belarus have no direct air connection. It follows a move by the Eur...