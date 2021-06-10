Sapporo Breweries set to start Yebisu beer sale in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo Breweries Ltd. will start selling Yebisu beer in Singapore on Tuesday, hoping to capitalize on strong demand for Japanese-brand products among local consumers. The Japanese brewer said it has selected the 350-mililiter Yebisu can from among the varied lineup of the long-established beer brand for sale through local distributors. Pokka Pte. Ltd., a local subsidiary of the Sapporo group, and wholesaler Makoto-Ya (S) Pte. Ltd., which deals with Japanese food and beverages, will act as sales representatives, a Sapporo spokesperson in Tokyo told NNA. Since its establishment in 1890 in Tokyo...