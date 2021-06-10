Nikkei ends higher as Suga's vaccination vow spurs recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended higher Thursday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's remarks about the government's coronavirus vaccine rollout plans bolstered hopes for progress in reopening the economy, lifting blue-chip stocks across the board. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 97.76 points, or 0.34 percent, from Wednesday at 28,958.56. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.41 points, or 0.02 percent, lower at 1,956.73. Gainers were led by marine transportation, and pulp and paper issues, while farm and fishery, and mining issues ...