Soccer: Postecoglou leaves F Marinos for Celtic

Yokohama F Marinos announced the departure Thursday of manager Ange Postecoglou, who will take over as manager of Scottish Premier League powerhouse Celtic. The former Australian national team boss took the reins at Marinos in 2018 and guided the club to the J-League first-division title the following season, breaking a 15-year drought. His contract was terminated on agreement by both sides. "The club wish the 'Boss' nothing but the best in the new challenge of his football managing career. He will always be part of Marinos Family," the team said on its official club site. "Unfortunately my ti...