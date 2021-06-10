Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan thump Ukraine 8-0 in Olympic warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Mana Iwabuchi and international debutant Yuzuho Shiokoshi each netted a brace Thursday as the Japanese women's national team thrashed Ukraine 8-0 in a warm-up for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Shiokoshi opened the scoring for Asako Takakura's side in the fifth minute of the friendly at Edion Stadium Hiroshima, netting from the middle of the area after Yuika Sugasawa stepped over a ball from Iwabuchi. Arsenal signing Iwabuchi doubled the advantage from a corner kick in the 30th minute and Saori Takarada gave Nadeshiko Japan a 3-0 lead eight minutes later. The Asian champions took a 4-0 lead int...