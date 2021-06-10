Panel concludes Toshiba's 2020 shareholders' meeting not held fairly

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp's general shareholders' meeting last year was not conducted in a fair manner, a group of lawyers concluded Thursday after an investigation requested by some foreign shareholders. The lawyers said in a report that Toshiba sought assistance from the government in an effort to block proposals from foreign activist investors. Toshiba has faced off with foreign activist shareholders like Singapore-based fund Effissimo Capital Management Pte. Ltd. over management and governance. Questions about the July 2020 shareholders' meeting were raised after revela...