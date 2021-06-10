G-7 to put off agreement on when to end coal-fired power generation

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven leaders are making final arrangements to put off an agreement on the timing for ending coal-fired power generation despite a strong push from Britain, which will host their meeting this weekend, diplomatic sources said Thursday. Britain has sounded out to its G-7 peers -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union -- about expressing deeper commitment to abandoning coal-fired power when the leaders gather for a three-day meeting from Friday in Cornwall, but it has faced opposition from some members, including Japan, the sources said. ...