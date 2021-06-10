Biden reverses Trump orders seeking to ban China's TikTok, WeChat

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday reversed executive orders issued by his predecessor Donald Trump seeking to ban services of major China-based mobile apps TikTok and WeChat on national security grounds, the White House said. Washington also said it will "make recommendations for additional executive and legislative actions to further address the risk associated with foreign adversary connected software applications," including those of China. China welcomed the announcement on Thursday, with Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng saying at a regular press briefing, "This is a positive step ...