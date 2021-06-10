Baseball: Alcantara pitches Tigers past Fighters in interleague

Newsfrom Japan

Raul Alcantara worked six-plus scoreless innings and closer Robert Suarez recorded his Japan-best 19th save as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Nippon Ham Fighters 4-2 on Thursday. The win at Sapporo Dome completed a three-game sweep by the Central League leaders over the Pacific League's last-place Fighters. Alcantara (2-1), who joined the Tigers after going 20-2 last season with the Korean Baseball Organization's Doosan Bears, was knocked out of the game when he took a shot off his ankle on an infield single to open the seventh. The right-hander allowed three hits and a walk while striking out th...